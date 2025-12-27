Drivers In These 5 States Pay The Lowest Car Insurance Rates

To legally drive, you need proper registration and a valid insurance policy. Navigating the many options available can be both tricky and frustrating. According to data compiled by the U.S. News & World Report, the average annual cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,012, or $168 per month. Still, price is just one factor — coverage, reliability, service, claims handling, and car safety features all matter.

However, for many drivers out there, going for the cheapest car insurance companies is always going to be a top priority. Fortunately, across the U.S., some states offer lower-than-average rates. While contracts vary depending on personal factors like driving history, age, credit score, gender, and car insurance history, national data shows that drivers in certain states pay significantly less for comparable coverage.

These states benefit from lower insurance costs mainly because of lower people density, fewer claims from crime and accidents, reduced insurer risk tied to weather, and fewer uninsured drivers. In this guide, we'll highlight the five states where insurance tends to be cheapest, explain why their rates are lower than the national average, and what that could mean for your bank account.