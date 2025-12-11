Owning A Car In Ohio Is About To Get More Expensive

The costs associated with owning a vehicle in the state of Ohio are going to rise starting next year. As part of the House Bill 96 that was introduced at the 136th General Assembly, the Department of Public Safety is raising the registration fee for passenger cars. Specifically, the annual motor vehicle registration and renewal fees will cost $16 starting January 1, 2026. Prior to the bill being codified as a law, car owners had to pay $11 for the same.

To be clear, the $16 annual fee only covers non-commercial cars. If you have a commercial vehicle registered in your name, the fee has been hiked from $30 to $35 per unit. The hike amount is being allocated to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and will go towards the administration and enforcement of Ohio Motor Vehicle and Traffic Laws. In addition to the $5 jump in the cost of annual registration for passenger cars, the state is also increasing the prorated multi-year registration service fee paid to the Deputy Registrar and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), which usually covers processes related to driver's licenses, state identification cards, motor vehicle registrations, and motor vehicle inspections. This fee is going up from $5 to $8 per registered car.

Overall, the annual cost of vehicle ownership will increase by $8 per non-commercial vehicle for Ohio residents. In addition to the annual registration and BMV-related dues, the state is also raising the general certificate of title fee from $15 to $20. The situation, however, is far worse in other states. In Oregon, for example, the registration can range between $300 and $1000 per vehicle.