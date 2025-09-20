This Is The Most Expensive State To Register A New Car In

Buying a new car can be an exciting process, but once the paperwork starts piling up, that thrill can deteriorate fast after you discover the hidden costs of buying a new car. After negotiating the price, sorting out insurance, and signing what feels like a mountain of documents, there is still the registration cost waiting for you. And depending on where you live, that yearly fee can range quite drastically.

When it comes to new cars, the most expensive state to register your vehicle in is Oregon. Figures from the Oregon Department of Transportation show that fees can range between $300 and $1000 depending on variables including the vehicle's age and weight, title fees, and the county charges. But for new passenger vehicles with a Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin, those costs double. EVs are hit even harder, starting at $316 plus county surcharges, meaning totals can stretch to over $1000. That being said, this high price is somewhat balanced by the fact that the registration is valid for four years.

These prices really make Oregon stand head-and-shoulders above the competition. While states like North Dakota and Illinois also have some of the highest registration fees in the U.S., Oregon's system means that new car buyers face the steepest registration fees for a new car in the nation.