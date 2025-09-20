This Is The Most Expensive State To Register A New Car In
Buying a new car can be an exciting process, but once the paperwork starts piling up, that thrill can deteriorate fast after you discover the hidden costs of buying a new car. After negotiating the price, sorting out insurance, and signing what feels like a mountain of documents, there is still the registration cost waiting for you. And depending on where you live, that yearly fee can range quite drastically.
When it comes to new cars, the most expensive state to register your vehicle in is Oregon. Figures from the Oregon Department of Transportation show that fees can range between $300 and $1000 depending on variables including the vehicle's age and weight, title fees, and the county charges. But for new passenger vehicles with a Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin, those costs double. EVs are hit even harder, starting at $316 plus county surcharges, meaning totals can stretch to over $1000. That being said, this high price is somewhat balanced by the fact that the registration is valid for four years.
These prices really make Oregon stand head-and-shoulders above the competition. While states like North Dakota and Illinois also have some of the highest registration fees in the U.S., Oregon's system means that new car buyers face the steepest registration fees for a new car in the nation.
Breaking down the costs
So why is it so expensive to register a new car in Oregon? As with all states, it comes down to how they choose to calculate their fees. For example, if you take a new electric pickup like the Tesla Cybertruck, you would pay a registration cost of $316 upfront, with an extra $192 in title fees, which is also calculated based on MPG. On top of that, you may be subject to county charges in some areas, which can be as expensive as $112. Because the vehicle is brand new, the state doubles the registration and county fee figures, which would push the total to between $856 and $1048 depending on the county fee.
By comparison, North Dakota calculates their fees based on age and weight, meaning the heaviest passenger vehicles over 9,000 pounds cost $208. With EV surcharges, that price would increase to $328 for the same Tesla Cybertruck. In Florida, the total would be even higher at roughly $430, thanks to its $225 base fee, its base weight registration, and a $77.25 title fee.
Other states keep it more straightforward. Illinois charges $151 across the board, while Alaska asks for $100. Even so, those "flat" fees still put them among the most expensive places to register a car. And remember, that's before adding on things like property taxes or inspection costs, which can vary not just by state but by county or even city. This is also all before you've thought about whether your vehicle has cheap maintenance and repair costs.
The bigger picture for drivers
Oregon may sit at the top of the list, but drivers in other states aren't exactly catching a break. North Dakota and Florida all have high fees, and in many places, what may be initially low base costs can be offset by taxes or mandatory inspections. The worst part is that it's not a one-off payment; it's an annually recurring expense that chips away at your budget every year.
There's also a bigger shift happening behind the scenes. States like California, Utah, and Vermont have recently closed loopholes that once made it cheaper to skirt certain costs. Others are rewriting their rules to adapt to modern realities, whether that's funding infrastructure in an era of declining gas tax revenue or finding ways to fold electric vehicles into an old system. In other words, the "price of admission" for registering your car is constantly evolving.
For new buyers, this makes budgeting trickier than ever. Two people with the same exact car could pay wildly different amounts simply based on where they live. That's why, before you sign on the dotted line at the dealership, it's worth checking what your local DMV will demand, and on top of that, whether or not you're buying into a car brand with high maintenance costs. As Oregon drivers can tell you, the fine print of registration costs has a way of turning a shiny new car into an unexpectedly expensive commitment.