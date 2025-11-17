Yes, A Speeding Ticket Can Spike Your Insurance Costs – Especially In These States

As it turns out, speeding tickets can cost you more than just the fine itself. Loan marketplace Lending Tree conducted a study of speeding tickets and found that they can lead to significantly increased premiums for drivers. The site used insurance rate information from publicly-sourced insurance companies, based on that of a hypothetical 30-year-old male with a clean record who drives a 2018 Honda CR-V EX with a full-coverage insurance policy. Rates were estimated both before and after this driver received a speeding ticket for going between 11 and 15 miles over the speed limit, a common speeding violation. Lending Tree also sourced speeding data from several traffic safety organizations and state governments.

What Lending Tree found was that drivers will pay a national average of $524.74 more per year after receiving their first speeding ticket, which works out to $43.73 per month. This was just an average, though, and tickets in some states added significantly more to an insurance premium than in others.

Leading the list is California, which saw a staggering 42.0% increase. That's $1,004.73 more annually on the hypothetical Honda driver's policy, taking the annual premium from $2,392.91 to $3,397.64. The second largest increase was 35.8% for Michigan drivers, taking their premium from $2,462.40 to $3,344.00, while Nevada came in third at 31.3%, increasing policy costs from $2,789.85 to $3,663.39. Given this, it's a good thing there are apps that can prevent you from getting a speeding ticket.