6 Ways To Improve Your Driving Record
Of all the documents you'll need as an adult, your Motor Vehicle Record (MVR), more commonly called a driving record, is one of the most important. It contains your driving history, including details of every traffic ticket you've earned, any accidents you've been involved in, and whether your license is valid or has ever been suspended or revoked. If you've been brushing it off, well, it's time you start paying some attention.
That's because your driving record is not just some personal document that concerns you alone. It's something the government, insurance companies, and even potential employers take very seriously. The DMV, for instance, uses it to monitor your behavior on the road and flag major violations like DUIs or reckless driving. Insurance companies rely on it to calculate your premium rates, and a single traffic ticket can raise your insurance rates by as much as 95%, according to a 2024 study by Zebra. Employers, especially those hiring for positions that involve driving, also review it closely. A clean driving record could boost your chances, while a not-so-clean one might cost you the opportunity.
Furthermore, some states also impose surcharges or penalties, and repeated infractions could lead to you losing your driver's license. Once you understand that your MVR holds a lot of weight, you should make it a priority to check it regularly and take steps to keep it clean. But what exactly qualifies as a clean driving record, and how can you turn things around if yours isn't exactly clean?
What's a clean driving record?
It's what every driver starts off with, really. When you apply for a driver's license, you're essentially asking the state for permission to drive on public roads. The DMV grants you a license with the expectation that you'll be a safe and responsible driver. At that point, it opens a record for you. Think of it as sort of an ongoing tab that keeps track of your behavior on the road. To keep you in check, many states rely on a point system; when you break a traffic law, you earn points, and these points go on your record. The more serious the offense, the higher the points and penalties. For example, infractions like driving under the influence or hit-and-run are particularly damaging and can remain on your record for years.
So, a clean driving record basically means you haven't done anything that suggests risky driving. While the exact definition varies by state, it generally means no speeding tickets, reckless driving, or running red lights. On top of that, a clean record involves having a valid license— one that hasn't been suspended or revoked.
Aside from maintaining your driving privileges, a clean record can save you a lot of money. For instance, insurance companies consider drivers with clean records to be low-risk, which means lower premiums. In fact, a survey by Motley found that a clean driving record could cut up to $1,000 off your annual insurance bill, while a DUI could push your rates up by more than $5,000. You'll also avoid fines and penalties, as well as the cost of getting your license reinstated if it's been suspended or revoked. Nonetheless, if you've made some mistakes and earned a few citations that have sullied your record, don't beat yourself up. There are ways to improve it.
File a discrepancy with the DMV
Start by checking your driving record. It's the only way to understand how bad things might be and to make sure everything listed is accurate. While the chance is pretty low, there's always a possibility that you share your name with someone else, and their violation could mistakenly show up on your record. If you find an error on your driving record, such as a traffic violation you're sure you didn't commit, an incident that did occur but was misreported, or outdated information like a suspension that you've already resolved, you have to file a discrepancy with the DMV as soon as possible.
First, check your local DMV website for instructions on how to resolve any inaccuracies. The process is slightly different across states; however, it typically starts with you filling out a form and providing supporting documents to back up your claim. Be ready to explain the issue clearly and provide any relevant details to help the DMV resolve the issue quickly. You can also contact your insurance company and inform them about the situation. They might be able to help. It might take a while to sort everything out, but if it means avoiding penalties for something you can prove you didn't actually do, it's definitely worth the wait.
Contest the speeding ticket in court
When a cop pulls you over and gives you a speeding ticket, especially an out-of-state one, you may feel like you have no other choice but to accept it. If you're in the wrong, then yes. But what if you weren't intentionally breaking the law? Maybe the speed limit wasn't visible, or the signage was missing. Perhaps you were rushing to the hospital in an emergency, or you ran a red light to avoid a reckless driver rear-ending you.
All these are valid grounds to contest the speeding ticket in court. Plus, if you take a close look at the ticket and spot any errors, whether it's the alleged speed or the date, time, and location, you can use these inconsistencies to build a case. Next, gather your evidence. Take photos or videos showing that the speed limit was unclear or that the signage was missing. Dashcam footage can also provide context in court. In fact, if you were cited for driving without your license just because you left it at home, simply showing the court your valid license can lead to the charge being dismissed.
Now, you can choose to represent yourself in court or hire an experienced traffic lawyer to handle it for you. Once your hearing date is set, be sure to dress professionally and arrive early. If you have to speak, present your evidence clearly and confidently. Ultimately, the court may decide to dismiss the charge, and the ticket won't appear on your record. If the officer doesn't show up in court, your case might even be dismissed automatically. However, if the court doesn't rule in your favor, the charges stick, and you will have to pay the fines.
Opt for a legal deferral
If you can't convince the court to dismiss a citation, consider asking for a deferral. A deferral essentially lets you postpone putting the ticket on your record for a set period — usually three to 12 months. During that time, if you avoid any new violations, the ticket will be dismissed and won't appear on your record.
Deferrals are typically offered to drivers who've maintained a clean record, so think of this as a one-time opportunity for first-time offenders. You'll usually need to request a deferral at your first court appearance or file a motion in writing. Keep in mind that deferrals often come with conditions. You might need to pay a fee or take a defensive driving course.
Also, if you break any traffic laws while on deferral, you'll no longer have a deferral deal on the table, and the original ticket will show up on your record along with the new offenses. So, don't think that a deferral is a get-out-of-jail-free card. It's the court offering you a second chance to keep your record clean and a reminder to drive more carefully going forward.
Enroll in a traffic school
Enrolling in traffic school and completing a defensive driving course can sometimes get your ticket dismissed, but keep in mind that this isn't guaranteed and depends a lot on where you live. Some states don't offer traffic school at all. In certain places, you might be able to clear the ticket completely by finishing the course. However, in states like New York, taking a defensive driving class will only reduce the points on your license and give you a 10% insurance discount, but your ticket will still show up on your record.
Your first move should be to find out if traffic school is even an option. Sometimes, the court will suggest it right away, but other times, you'll have to ask. Whether you qualify depends on factors like your type of license, the nature of your offense, and your driving history. For example, commercial drivers usually can't use traffic school to remove violations, and it's not available for serious offenses like DUIs. Also, you might only be allowed to enroll once a year or once every two years.
If traffic school is an available option, you can often choose between taking it online or in person, depending on your state's rules. The course usually takes about four to eight hours and covers defensive driving techniques, local laws, and the consequences of risky behavior like speeding or using your phone while driving. Once you've completed it, you'll need to show proof to the court and possibly the DMV.
Wait for the points to expire
In many states, points from traffic offenses stay on your record for a set time, often around two to three years. After that, they usually drop off, meaning they stop affecting your driving record and insurance rates. In some states, depending on how severe the infraction is, you may have to wait as long as 11 years. If you're not interested in waiting it out, you could request an expungement of older violations. Depending on your state, you have the option to petition the DMV or a court to remove certain points or violations.
The process often involves submitting a formal request, paying a fee, and showing that you've had no recent issues like tickets or license suspensions. Before moving forward, check with your local DMV to understand the rules that apply for expungement. You may need to provide proof of any penalties you've completed, evidence of good driving since the violation, or records of traffic school courses you've taken. If approved, an expungement can essentially speed up the expiration date of the violations on your record.
Drive responsibly
Generally, traffic violations fall into three categories: moving violations, non-moving violations, and mechanical violations. Moving violations happen when your car is in motion. This includes things like speeding, running red lights, reckless driving, and driving under the influence (DUI). These are often the most serious because they directly affect everyone's safety on the road and are typically hard to remove from your record.
Non-moving violations occur when your vehicle isn't moving. So let's say parking in a no-parking zone, having expired registration tags, or not paying at a parking meter. These don't add points to your record, but if you refuse to pay the fines, it might be difficult to renew your license. Mechanical violations involve issues with your car's condition. A broken taillight, worn-out tires, or faulty brakes can earn you a citation. If you receive a citation for a mechanical violation, fix the problem as soon as you can.
In many cases, if you can show the court that you've fixed the issue, you may be able to avoid the citation from appearing on your record. It's a win-win situation because your car is now safe for you and other road users and your record stays clean. Ultimately, you have to understand that keeping your driving record clean comes down to being responsible, safe, and proactive. So, consider using one of those apps that help you avoid getting a speeding citation. Follow traffic laws and address any issues right away.