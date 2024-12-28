6 Ways To Improve Your Driving Record

Of all the documents you'll need as an adult, your Motor Vehicle Record (MVR), more commonly called a driving record, is one of the most important. It contains your driving history, including details of every traffic ticket you've earned, any accidents you've been involved in, and whether your license is valid or has ever been suspended or revoked. If you've been brushing it off, well, it's time you start paying some attention.

That's because your driving record is not just some personal document that concerns you alone. It's something the government, insurance companies, and even potential employers take very seriously. The DMV, for instance, uses it to monitor your behavior on the road and flag major violations like DUIs or reckless driving. Insurance companies rely on it to calculate your premium rates, and a single traffic ticket can raise your insurance rates by as much as 95%, according to a 2024 study by Zebra. Employers, especially those hiring for positions that involve driving, also review it closely. A clean driving record could boost your chances, while a not-so-clean one might cost you the opportunity.

Furthermore, some states also impose surcharges or penalties, and repeated infractions could lead to you losing your driver's license. Once you understand that your MVR holds a lot of weight, you should make it a priority to check it regularly and take steps to keep it clean. But what exactly qualifies as a clean driving record, and how can you turn things around if yours isn't exactly clean?

