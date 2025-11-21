Beware Drivers: Speeding In Nevada May Bring A Very Expensive Coverage Cost

Speeding is the most common traffic citation in the US, with 24.6% of all traffic tickets being issued to those of the population with a leaden right foot. On the face of it, if you're pulled over for speeding, the ramifications aren't too bad. In Nevada, for instance, the penalties range from $100 and one penalty point for being 5 mph over the speed limit to $420 and four points for being 21 mph over the limit. Not that we're saying that these are trivial numbers, but they're not the biggest cost errant drivers face.

The real expense arrives later in the form of increased insurance rates. The bad news for Nevada drivers (at least speeding ones) is that the state has the third-largest insurance rate increase for speeding drivers in the US. For a driver who is booked doing between 11 and 15 mph over the limit, the standard penalty is $200 and two penalty points. However, according to a study undertaken by LendingTree, the average auto-insurance premium jumps from $2,789.85 to $3,663.39, a rise of 31.3%.

When compared to the national average of 22.7%, Nevada is one of the most expensive states when it comes to coverage costs after a speeding violation. It's topped only by California — car insurance in California is not cheap anyway — and Michigan, with rate increases of 42% and 35.8%, respectively.