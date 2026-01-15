5 Gadgets Sold At Costco That Any DIYer Would Consider A Must-Have

Costco is perhaps most well-known for its products that you can buy in bulk, but savvy shoppers know that the wholesale retailer offers plenty of other wares you can purchase individually. These span a wide range of categories, including clothes and food, and there are even underrated Costco tools worth adding to your collection. These tools can be especially useful for DIYers looking to start their next project or make repairs around their home or in their garage.

In addition to the tools and materials DIYers may need, Costco also sells accessories and gadgets that can make accomplishing tasks and finishing projects a lot easier. Some are indispensable as they can allow you to work faster or remove inconveniences such as low-lit areas or the lack of nearby power outlets. Others can be vital for those with DIY gardens or who need to work in the cold.

You may not even have to drive over to your local brick-and-mortar Costco location for some of these useful gadgets, either. Just as other retailers like Walmart and Target have done, Costco has expanded its online store to make it easier than ever to shop without having to leave your couch. Based on positive feedback from expert reviewers, YouTube breakdowns, online tool enthusiast discussions, and reviews from people who have purchased and used them, here are five gadgets sold at Costco that any DIYer would consider must-haves. More information on how these items were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.