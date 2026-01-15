5 Gadgets Sold At Costco That Any DIYer Would Consider A Must-Have
Costco is perhaps most well-known for its products that you can buy in bulk, but savvy shoppers know that the wholesale retailer offers plenty of other wares you can purchase individually. These span a wide range of categories, including clothes and food, and there are even underrated Costco tools worth adding to your collection. These tools can be especially useful for DIYers looking to start their next project or make repairs around their home or in their garage.
In addition to the tools and materials DIYers may need, Costco also sells accessories and gadgets that can make accomplishing tasks and finishing projects a lot easier. Some are indispensable as they can allow you to work faster or remove inconveniences such as low-lit areas or the lack of nearby power outlets. Others can be vital for those with DIY gardens or who need to work in the cold.
You may not even have to drive over to your local brick-and-mortar Costco location for some of these useful gadgets, either. Just as other retailers like Walmart and Target have done, Costco has expanded its online store to make it easier than ever to shop without having to leave your couch. Based on positive feedback from expert reviewers, YouTube breakdowns, online tool enthusiast discussions, and reviews from people who have purchased and used them, here are five gadgets sold at Costco that any DIYer would consider must-haves. More information on how these items were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Fieldsheer Mobile Warming Heated Gloves
Some DIYers don't mind working outside in the cold — it can be part of the experience. That doesn't mean people like these don't want to be cold, which is why it's good to have the right outdoor gear. Gloves are especially important, since working with your hands can be exponentially more difficult when you've lost all feeling in them. Gadgets like the best electric hand warmers can help your appendages withstand freezing temperatures, but you need to hold them in order for them to work. That might not be a problem if you're outside waiting for a bus, but it certainly is if you need to use your hands.
Heated gloves like Fieldsheer Mobile Warming Heated Gloves solve this issue by electronically warming your skin like hand warmers but allowing you to still use all ten fingers. The gloves are each powered by a 7.4-volt rechargeable battery that can last up to eight hours. Four different temperature settings are available in case you find them too warm or not warm enough, and the gloves also allow you to work with touchscreens.
According to a redditor who wore them in Alaska, Fieldsheer's gloves, which are made with a poly Oxford outer shell, are even warm without the electronic heating elements turned on. Other users have also commented on Reddit that the heat generated by the gadget is satisfyingly warm. However, at least one owner notes that, despite working well, the material isn't the best quality and isn't waterproof. That means these gloves are best for DIYers working in cold, but dry, climates. Costco currently sells Fieldsheer Mobile Warming Heated Gloves for $60.
Cat LED Neck Light
Headlamps can be a great hands-free way to illuminate work areas, but the Cat LED Neck Light offers another alternative — one that some may find more comfortable and easier to use, especially when wearing a hat or helmet. Built with a flexible neck band, the gadget weighs less than 1.5 pounds and sports a light head on either side of your neck that can pivot 90 degrees. It comes in two versions — a USB-rechargeable model and one that uses two AA batteries. Its illumination ranges between 30 and 300 lumens for a wider range of applications.
As one of the Cat tools and accessories that come handy at the jobsite, the brand's LED neck light is popular with Costco customers. Based on over 150 reviews, the device has a strong 4.6 out of five average user score. At least one customer says it's the perfect neck light after trying out four other models, though at least one user reports that its battery life leaves much to be desired.
In a video breakdown of the product, YouTuber starastronomer showcases the convenience of having two separate lamps, saying that "the beauty of these is that you can operate each one of these independently." The reviewer also notes that the power buttons are easy to access and locate using touch, and that the neck light still functions perfectly after being stored in freezing temperatures for 12 hours. Costco currently sells a 2-pack of the Cat LED Neck Light for $29.99.
Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station
For DIYers working outside or off-the-grid that don't need an expensive, hard-to-transport generator, a smaller power station can come in very clutch. One of the models sold by Costco comes from the best major portable power station brand on the market: Jackery. The Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station can provide power to other, smaller gadgets or recharge batteries for power tools.
The power station weighs 8.3 pounds and offers a 300-watt, 288 Wh capacity. Equipped with a 120V pure sine-wave outlet, USB-A port, and two USB-C ports, the station can be recharged in two hours by AC or can be connected to a 40W solar panel and charge in 9.5 hours. It can also be recharged via USB or with a car charger. Jackery's smartphone app can be used to control and monitor the device and the company says it has a 10-year lifespan.
On retail websites like Costco and Amazon, the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station has strong overall customer ratings from thousands of users. GearLab, which took the gadget out to the wilderness to put it through its paces, gives it a good, but not amazing, review. The publication is most impressed with the portability and simplicity of the lightweight station, but notes that it won't be effective for high-wattage appliances. That's less a flaw in its design than what it's intended to be used for — you're not going to power a chainsaw with it. Similarly, GearLab notes that its runtime is limited before it needs a recharge. However, between its portability and compatibility with solar panels, the device can fill an important niche for DIYers working without access to the grid. Costco currently sells the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station for $230.
Gardena Aquabloom Automatic Plant Watering System
DIYers who like to grow their own herbs and other plants know that you can never really take a day off, as many plants need to be constantly watered and monitored. The Gardena Aquabloom Automatic Plant Watering System is one of the smart gardening gadgets you'll want before spring, as it can be very useful for taking care of the watering for you. That way you won't have to remember or take extra time out of your day. It can also be a lifesaver for when you need to travel and a plant-sitter isn't available.
The device is made up of mostly recycled material and can deliver filtered water to up to 20 plants at once, distributing filtered H20 evenly for each. It pairs a 10.5-liter water reservoir with a solar panel so that it doesn't need to be plugged in, meaning it'll keep running while you're away and doesn't need to be close to your house's outlets. Gardena says it can last up to 12 days before needing to be refilled. Plus, 14 different preset programs are available to distribute the correct amount of water depending on what you're growing.
Multiple redditors express praise for the product, with one r/GardeningUK commenter saying that it "worked like a charm" while they were away from home. However, one user reports that it can get clogged and requires more maintenance than expected. YouTuber Mark Forrest states that it runs quietly in a video review of the gadget, adding that they are "quite impressed with it" overall. They even mention buying a second one. The Gardena Aquabloom Automatic Plant Watering System has a list price of $129.99 and is available from Costco.
Fanttik S1 Apex Electric Screwdriver
One of the best electric screwdrivers on the market is the Fanttik S1 Apex Electric Screwdriver, which can save a lot of time (and cramping) when performing smaller screwing tasks. The gadget is equipped with two different speed modes — 100 and 250 rpm. It includes an integrated LED ring light and a display that shows which of eight different torque settings (ranging from 0.5 to 7 Nm) the tool's currently using.
The screwdriver is cordless and powered by a 2,500 mAh battery that's rechargeable via USB-C. Its four-angle folding handle allows it to be used straight or pistol-gripped, and makes the screwdriver more compact and easier to store. Several bits come with the product, including Phillips, flathead, Torx, Allen, and more. Over 165 Costco customers have scored the Fanttik S1 Apex Electric Screwdriver an average 4.3 out of five user rating, with users declaring that it lasts long before needing a recharge and delivers enough power and torque. One reviewer, who says they are in their '80s and suffer from arthritis, praises how comfortable and easy to use the device is.
After testing out the electric screwdriver, The New York Times Wirecutter confirms it works faster than manually tightening or loosening screws and reports that "it's gentle enough that untrained, unsteady hands can't get into too much trouble." However, they make it clear that the gadget isn't strong enough for more serious screw work, such as installing shelves, and that in these situations it isn't an adequate replacement for a power tool. But, they also note that it's just a quarter of the weight of DeWalt's 12V Max Cordless Drill, making it a more convenient choice for light-duty tasks. Costco currently sells the Fanttik S1 Apex Electric Screwdriver for $49.99.
How these gadgets sold at Costco were selected for this list
The recommended items included in this list of gadgets that any DIYer would consider a must-have are all offered by Costco, whether online, in its stores, or both. Factors taken into account when considering which products would be must-haves for DIYers include what tangible benefits they can offer to those who like to craft, garden, fix up, or build, as well as other popular do-it-yourself pastimes.
Another prerequisite for any products included on this list is that they must be generally considered reliable and function as advertised. To ascertain this, firsthand descriptions and feedback were heavily researched from a wide range of sources. These sources include user ratings and reviews left by customers who've purchased and used the gadgets, as well as YouTube reviews where one can see the gadgets working in real time.
Also sourced were professional reviews by experts who've tested the products hands-on, including those from reputable publications like GearLab and The New York Times Wirecutter. Additionally, online discussions between users in forums such as Reddit were referenced. These back-and-forth online conversations often add further insight to supplement straightforward one-sided reviews.