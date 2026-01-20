16 iPad Apps That Will Aim To Improve Your Tablet Time In 2026

Over the past few years, Apple has made some drastic changes to the iPad's hardware and software, making it more lucrative than ever. Powerful M series chips, tandem OLED displays, a new massive size, and an OS that's closer to macOS than ever. Right from the base iPad 11th gen to the flagship M4 iPad Pro, Apple offers solid products at various price points. With some iPad accessories and pro-grade software like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, it's natural for students, artists, and even video editors to consider using an iPad as a laptop replacement. If you were also enticed into picking up an iPad, there's a treasure trove of apps that let you unlock the tablet's full potential.

Apps like Procreate, LumaFusion, Lightroom, and several other free apps are just scratching the surface of what the iPad can do. Whether you've just bought a brand-new iPad or you have one gathering dust that you want to resurrect, we've collected a bunch of apps that will drastically improve your tablet time in 2026. These are apps that can boost your productivity, perform tasks that you would otherwise need dedicated tools for, and even simplify a host of tasks on the iPad by adding features that Apple didn't include natively. I've tested hundreds of iPad apps, and here are the ones I believe are going to make you appreciate your iPad even more.