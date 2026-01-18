7 Of The Worst-Selling Sports Cars Of All Time

Car companies have to get it right, and usually they do. When your product needs to be able to transport, take care of, and impress your buyer, the stakes are high. Auto conglomerates pour millions upon millions of dollars into the development of their cars, trying to make something that can appeal to a wide audience of prospective buyers, while at the same time being unique and offering something special. The average car buyer is already picky, as buying a new car is no small investment, but the average sports car buyer is an even harder case.

One person might die on the manual transmission hill and refuse to buy anything else, while another insists that the speed of an automatic gearbox is more in line with the mission of performance. Usually, if you can win over this crowd, you can be sure that what you've built is something special. Cars like the Porsche 911 or Dodge's Hellcat family are widely beloved for various reasons, and this appreciation is reflected in sales numbers. But, these hits don't come without flops. For every sports car that lives on bedroom wall posters and in front of fancy hotels, there's a forgotten, disliked, or underappreciated relative that never won over the enthusiast. Some of these cars sold poorly because they were simply poor cars, but some just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Here are seven of the worst selling sports cars of all time.