Is Your Milwaukee Grinder Not Starting? This Might Be Why

If you're moving into the more advanced sphere of woodworking or welding, a grinder is one of the essential tools you'll want to add to your workshop. After all, it's a highly versatile tool that will come in handy if you want to do more than just make straight cuts. It's also good for sanding, grinding, and polishing a wide range of materials, including metal, wood, fiberglass, and concrete. Given that almost every major brand offers either a single power grinder or several, you'll want to ensure you get a high-quality model that matches your needs.

For those who want to stick with a brand that has an excellent reputation, Milwaukee is often a popular choice. It consistently ranks among the best cordless grinder brands in the market. And this is primarily because its grinders are highly regarded for their thoughtful design, performance, and toughness. In fact, a product like the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Small Angle Grinder (which retails for $126 on Amazon) has a 4.8-star rating from over 2,000 customers. Many state that they love it for its ease of use, efficient power delivery, reliability, and powerful brushless motors

However, while Milwaukee grinders may have plenty of standout features, that does not mean they are immune to some of the most common problems affecting power tools. After some days or months of use, consumers report that they occasionally experience Milwaukee grinders not starting as expected.