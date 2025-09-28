Can You Refurbish Or Rebuild Milwaukee Batteries?

When it comes to home improvement, some people hire professionals, while others opt for the DIY route. But for those handy homeowners dealing with failing batteries, including those made by Milwaukee, it can be tricky to attempt a fix. While there are online forums that give you directions on how to do it, there's a reason to be cautious, and it has to do with user safety.

Milwaukee M12 and M18 battery packs are fueled by lithium-ion, which makes them extremely sensitive to physical damage. In fact, Milwaukee warns against taking a battery pack apart, as you can get shocked or be directly exposed to internal chemicals, which can burn you. There's even a case of fire, which means if you choose to try any battery maintenance, you're on your own. Even if you don't get hurt, at the very least, you could damage the battery pack, which will likely void your Milwaukee warranty.

So instead of refurbishing batteries yourself, you can send your Milwaukee batteries to a company that specializes in rebuilding them. Companies like MTO Battery expertly replace worn-out or dead battery cells and then test them to ensure top performance. Not only will your Milwaukee batteries get a new life, but you'll also stay safe in the process. But if you go this route, be sure to read the fine print, as the list of Milwaukee batteries the company handles doesn't include the M28, V18, or Forge, among others.