Can You Refurbish Or Rebuild Milwaukee Batteries?
When it comes to home improvement, some people hire professionals, while others opt for the DIY route. But for those handy homeowners dealing with failing batteries, including those made by Milwaukee, it can be tricky to attempt a fix. While there are online forums that give you directions on how to do it, there's a reason to be cautious, and it has to do with user safety.
Milwaukee M12 and M18 battery packs are fueled by lithium-ion, which makes them extremely sensitive to physical damage. In fact, Milwaukee warns against taking a battery pack apart, as you can get shocked or be directly exposed to internal chemicals, which can burn you. There's even a case of fire, which means if you choose to try any battery maintenance, you're on your own. Even if you don't get hurt, at the very least, you could damage the battery pack, which will likely void your Milwaukee warranty.
So instead of refurbishing batteries yourself, you can send your Milwaukee batteries to a company that specializes in rebuilding them. Companies like MTO Battery expertly replace worn-out or dead battery cells and then test them to ensure top performance. Not only will your Milwaukee batteries get a new life, but you'll also stay safe in the process. But if you go this route, be sure to read the fine print, as the list of Milwaukee batteries the company handles doesn't include the M28, V18, or Forge, among others.
Extending the life of your Milwaukee batteries
To get the most out of your Milwaukee batteries, it's essential to maintain them properly with correct charging and storage. This means recharging the batteries when you need them, and not fully discharging them first. You can store Milwaukee batteries for long periods of time between use, but always keep them in a cool and dry place, as excessive temperatures in either direction can decrease their lifespan.
It's also important to be aware of your environment when using your Milwaukee batteries. For example, if you're working in the heat and the battery warms up too much, your tool's operation can be directly affected. Chances are, the battery will shut off the tool you're using to prevent any damage. If this happens, you'll see the fuel gauge lights flashing. In most cases, letting go of the tool's trigger and then starting again will fix the problem. But in some cases, you'll need to let the battery cool down before getting back to work.
When your Milwaukee batteries have reached the end and it's time to buy new ones, don't throw them in the trash. You can recycle them instead by visiting Call2Recycle online to find the nearest drop-off in your area. Call2Recycle properly handles the batteries from that point on, keeping the environment safe along the way.