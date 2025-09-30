What's The Average Lifespan Of A Milwaukee Battery, And Are There Ways To Extend It?

If you're looking for some power tools, or even a hand tool for that matter, you can never go wrong with Milwaukee. Since the 1920s, DIYers and professionals alike have relied on this brand for high-quality tools for nearly every job in metalwork, woodwork, and more. Over the past decade, Milwaukee has built its name on offering durable and reliable tools. Lately, however, much of that reputation has come down to Milwaukee batteries that power its lines of cordless systems, the M12 and the M18.

Generally, Milwaukee batteries are well-known for offering extended runtime, superior performance, and enhanced durability. But just like any other rechargeable power source, they're not built to last. In fact, on average, you should expect Milwaukee batteries to deliver a reliable service life of about three to five years (or 1000 charge cycles).

But that's not to say that you should expect all Milwaukee batteries to age the same way. While some users might report several years of reliable service, others might experience reduced performance much sooner. This will likely happen if you're used to making one or a few common mistakes that can ruin your power tool batteries, such as fully discharging your Milwaukee battery, leaving it to charge overnight, and storing your pack near a heat source.