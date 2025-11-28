Can You Repair Milwaukee Tools Yourself? Here's When It's Worth Trying, And When It's Not
Purchasing power tools is a significant investment, especially if you stick with a well-known brand like Milwaukee. And while it would be nice if power tools lasted forever, we all know that's not the case, regardless of how well we take care of them. Milwaukee has a strong reputation for manufacturing tools that can stand the test of time. But tools can still get old. And bad habits – like skipping maintenance or exposing your tools to extreme temperatures — can shorten these tools' lifespan. It can be frustrating if your favorite tool breaks down in the middle of a task.
When this happens, if you're willing to cough up hundreds of dollars, you can simply buy a brand-new Milwaukee power tool on Amazon. If you're on a budget, however, you might want to repair a broken power tool yourself. Some power tool repairs can be done at home. And it can be very rewarding, especially if you have the proper tools and you know what you're doing. But before you grab your toolbox, it's worth noting that repairing any power tool is not a task you should take lightly. There are several things that determine whether a project is worth undertaking.
When repairing Milwaukee power tools makes sense
Compared with purchasing a new Milwaukee power tool, repairing a tool yourself is usually cheaper. Of course, there are cheap Milwaukee power tools that you can buy in 2025, but if your tool is worth a lot of money and just needs new brushes, or the battery connections need cleaning, attempting a quick DIY fix is the first logical step. It's also worth trying a DIY repair if the issue is clearly external, like restringing a Milwaukee M18 grass trimmer or changing a lawn mower blade.
You can find genuine Milwaukee replacement parts online, and some of these components are designed to swap in easily without complicated calibration. If you have a fully-equipped toolbox and you're comfortable with low-risk troubleshooting, like replacing a faulty switch on a Milwaukee M18 cordless drill, repairing your tool might be a great option for you. Not only will you save on labor costs, but you'll probably learn a new skill. There are videos and forums online that can help.
When repairing Milwaukee power tools is not worth the hassle
As a general rule, before you repair your power tools yourself, it's crucial that you know if they're still under warranty. Milwaukee offers a variety of warranty plans that range from one to five years, and in some cases, a lifetime. So, if your tool has a defect that's not due to misuse or neglect, you don't have to go through the lengthy process of repairing it. You can visit an authorized Milwaukee store near you and have the defective parts replaced free of charge.
If your power tool is nearing the end of its life or is in bad shape, ask yourself whether you want to spend time and money fixing something that might break down sooner rather than later. Similarly, if more than one part is broken (say the motor, gearbox, switch, and battery of a power drill are all faulty) or the tool is severely damaged, you're probably better off buying a new one. When it comes to batteries, while it's possible to rebuild or refurbish a damaged Milwaukee battery, this is a job that needs to be handled by professionals. This also goes for other repairs that involve the power delivery system, the tool's motor, or electronics. Unless you're an expert, you could make costly mistakes, void your product's warranty, or even worse, end up with a tool that's a fire hazard.