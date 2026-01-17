5 Handy Uses For The AUX Switches On Your Jeep Wrangler

As we said earlier, an LED lightbar and other exterior lights are compatible with an AUX switch. This is important for powerful forward-facing off-roading lights, which are great at night but otherwise illegal to use on most roads. Hooked up to an AUX switch, you can control them independently of your headlights and avoid being flagged down for a traffic violation. And even if no law in your area prevents their use, you still shouldn't use them alongside other motorists as they can be a nuisance and a danger to both incoming vehicles and other cars that are ahead of you.

You can also use more AUX switches to control other lights installed around your vehicle. For example, you may want to add rock lights to your Wrangler, allowing you to see low-laying hazards to the sides and rear of your vehicle. Conventional wisdom might be to have a single switch for all the auxiliary lights you have installed, but it can be useful to be able to control some of them individually.

For example, if you're driving on a relatively flat off-road track, you can switch off the rock lights while keeping your forward-facing LED bar turned on. And then when you finally get to your destination, you can turn off your light bar to save on battery power and just use the rock lights around your Wrangler to help you see your things as you set up camp.