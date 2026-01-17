5 Handy Uses For The AUX Switches On Your Jeep Wrangler
The Jeep Wrangler is one of the models that people think of when it comes to off-roading. While the company already makes it quite capable for such activities, other drivers demand more out of their vehicles. Maybe they're planning to tackle more extreme trails or they want to add other accessories that will make overlanding easier and more convenient. But whatever the case, the carmaker knows that there is a market for some of the most unique accessories for the Jeep Wrangler, so it decided to add AUX switches on some trims of the SUV. But even if your particular Wrangler does not come with AUX switches from the dealer, you can purchase cheap aftermarket switches that are relatively easy to install on your vehicle.
Whether you have factory-installed or aftermarket AUX switches, the question remains: what do you use them for? These switches are great for controlling the extra lights, like LED bars, which aren't meant for on-road use. But with at least four buttons on the AUX switches (with some third-party models offering more), they can also serve other functions aside from making your surroundings brighter. So, these are some of the ways you can take advantage of the AUX switches on your Jeep Wrangler.
Lights
As we said earlier, an LED lightbar and other exterior lights are compatible with an AUX switch. This is important for powerful forward-facing off-roading lights, which are great at night but otherwise illegal to use on most roads. Hooked up to an AUX switch, you can control them independently of your headlights and avoid being flagged down for a traffic violation. And even if no law in your area prevents their use, you still shouldn't use them alongside other motorists as they can be a nuisance and a danger to both incoming vehicles and other cars that are ahead of you.
You can also use more AUX switches to control other lights installed around your vehicle. For example, you may want to add rock lights to your Wrangler, allowing you to see low-laying hazards to the sides and rear of your vehicle. Conventional wisdom might be to have a single switch for all the auxiliary lights you have installed, but it can be useful to be able to control some of them individually.
For example, if you're driving on a relatively flat off-road track, you can switch off the rock lights while keeping your forward-facing LED bar turned on. And then when you finally get to your destination, you can turn off your light bar to save on battery power and just use the rock lights around your Wrangler to help you see your things as you set up camp.
Winch
Although you don't need a winch to do some serious off-roading, it can help you get unstuck when no one else is around. You can also use it to help other people who get their own vehicles stuck. However, if you plan to install this accessory, even the highest rated winches will require you adding several other upgrades to your Wrangler — like a solid bumper to hold the winch and withstand the force applied to it, a complete recovery kit, and maybe even an upgraded front suspension.
You may also want to wire up the winch's power switch into the AUX switches. That way, you can check the power status of your winch from inside your cabin, which is essential for safety and to avoid draining your battery unnecessarily. Of course, the AUX switch is not powerful enough to handle the power draw of the winch's motor, so you need to use a relay to avoid burning out the wires and the switch.
Aside from the winch power, you can also wire up the other AUX switches for controlling it. This adds another safety layer for wireless winches, so even if you forgot to turn off the winch, no one would be able to accidentally wind or unwind it (like the controller getting bumped inside its) unless you activate the second AUX switch. You can also use two more AUX switches instead of installing a single three-position toggle switch if you have a manual winch, allowing for a cleaner installation inside your Wrangler's cabin.
Air compressor
Airing out your tires is one of the techniques in overlanding and off-roading that lets your car gain more traction, especially on soft surfaces. But once you need to get back on the road, you'll need a way to air them up for safety and fuel efficiency. Like the winch, you will need a relay to connect an air compressor to your AUX switch (unless it has a built-in one). This important, especially as some compressors draw more power than what the usual AUX switch can handle.
While you can use a portable inflator that directly clips on to your vehicle's battery, it's still nice to have a permanently installed one on your Wrangler. That way, you'll never forget it and you also don't have to muck around with your off-roaders hood and battery when you need it. This makes it so much easier and convenient to use, especially at night. And aside from inflating your Wrangler's tires, air compressors are also useful for inflating other things like mountain bike tires if you want to go exploring the local area on your bicycle, airbag or bladder jacks, which you can use to lift your vehicle in case you get stuck somewhere, and an air mattress, making it an accessory you can use for your next camping trip.
Power inverter
It's useful to have a power inverter onboard your vehicle, especially if you plan on camping for a few days. That way, you can get 110-volts to power camping appliances like a fridge or a coffee maker, helping preserve your food, give you cold drinks, and even let you have a warm cup of joe in the morning, even if you're miles away from the nearest Starbucks. You can also use it if you want to work outside, allowing you to get AC power for devices like your laptop or Starlink.
While this is a convenient feature to have on your Wrangler, it's also important to wire it to an AUX switch so that you don't accidentally leave it turned on. This ensures you don't accidentally leave it turned on and end up with a drained battery in the morning. You should also note that power inverters, especially high-powered ones, can draw a higher current than what an AUX switch can accommodate. Because of this, you need to run a relay switch between the inverter and the AUX switch; otherwise, you risk burning out the switch and its wiring when you've plugged in appliances on the inverter.
Differential lockers
Differential lockers are an important feature if you want to do some serious overlanding or off-roading. However, not all Jeep Wrangler trims come with it, so if you don't want to pay a premium for the top-of-the-line Rubicon where it comes standard or the Sahara and Sport S trims which offer it as an option, you have to purchase an aftermarket accessory to give you vehicle this capability.
If you've already installed a set of AUX switches on your Wrangler, it just makes sense to install the diff locker controls there. Those who still haven't added AUX switches on their vehicle can even purchase third-party switches that go in the empty space that Jeep leaves if you don't get the factory switches or differential lockers. That way, it's easy for you to check if your differential lockers are switched on or off, especially if you're driving on the freeway after taking an off-road trail and can't remember if you've disengaged them prior to going on the road.