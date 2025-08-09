Why You Should Avoid Driving On Roads With Diff Locks On

Driving with the diff lock engaged on dry pavement isn't just a bad habit. It's a quick way to strain your drivetrain and make the whole car feel off. The tighter the corner, the worse it gets. Your differential normally lets each wheel spin at the speed it needs — slower on the inside, faster on the outside. With the diff locked, both sides are forced to turn together, which means they fight each other through corners, building up stress and tension in the process.

That's what causes the car to shudder or skip. You'll feel it jerk, and you might even hear a loud clunk from underneath. That's not harmless noise, but rather your drivetrain suffering from mechanical strain building up in the axles and gears. Over time, this stress begins to crack seals, chew up tires fast, and it might even snap something expensive like pinion gears or the carrier assembly.

In order to prevent accelerated wear, courses such as Basic Off-Road Training by OffroadExperience.eu emphasize differential disengagement on paved terrain, avoiding overload. Furthermore, locking the diff on high-traction terrain only accelerates the damage. Some people don't notice it right away, but it all adds up fast. The car might feel jumpy in parking lots, tug strangely through roundabouts, or drag its inside wheels.