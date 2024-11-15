Which Jeep Models Come With Lockers?

Lockers are perfect for off-road traction, making them ideal for models that dwell in diverse terrains, such as rugged mountains, sandy dunes, and snowy roads. Considered among the kings of off-roading, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is first on the list. As mentioned, Rubicon models from 2003 and onward come equipped with lockers as standard, ensuring drivers can traverse all those difficult-to-reach places. The Rubicon sports Dana 44 front and rear axles, each with lockers, making it the only Jeep trim that leaves the factory ready for the outdoors. Rubicon versions of the JL, TJ, and JK Wranglers have factory-installed lockers. The Gladiator JT Rubicon also joins the list with electric lockers on both axles.

While the Rubicon models are the only vehicles to come out of the factory with lockers as standard, it doesn't mean the rest of the Jeep models can't enjoy this feature. For example, the Jeep Wrangler Sahara and Sport S had the option to have a rear limited slip differential (LSD) from the factory. The limited slip differential (Tru-Lok) transfers power to the wheel with the least resistance on an average day. However, it can transfer some power to the wheel with the most traction if the situation demands it.

The Trailhawk variant of the 2023 Jeep Cherokee 4xe has a rear electronic limited slip differential for improved off-road traction as well. The Jeep Gladiator Mojave, perfect for desert and sandy terrain, comes with a rear electronic differential locker.

