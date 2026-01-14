Rivian Asked Me To Smell Its Cars, And This Is How That Went

At Miami Art Basel, swanky soirées and exhibits span the Florida coastline surrounding a massive painting, sculpture, and installation show that dominates the city's culture for a handful of days each December. Not to mention, of course, more than a few nighttime EDM raves on the beach where attendees swarm in throngs hoping to see and be seen.

Rivian invited me to Miami this year to experience a new vision for the company's future efforts. But as befitting Art Basel, the cloying reveals focused less on EV engineering or experimental AI features—that came later. Instead, Rivian wanted to show off brainstorming around sensory and aesthetic experience, or how the embodiment of elusive and emotive stimuli can tie into automotive design and development.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

On hand, a new dark purple Borealis paint job absorbed the brilliant Florida sunshine, contrasting against the pastel rows of art deco facades. But the more enticing project revolved around the potential of imbuing Rivian vehicles with new scents. But not, as I expected, in any way reminiscent of Mercedes-Benz's atomizers. So I wandered around South Beach trying to turn on my right brain and comprehend why a startup in the throes of an EV slump and extensive future model maturation suddenly wanted to allocate time and money to such specious concepts.