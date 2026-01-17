5 Of The Rarest Firebird Models Ever Made By Pontiac

The Pontiac Firebird is a pony car legend. Introduced by General Motors in 1967, it was half of GM's one-two punch response to Ford's iconic Mustang (the other being the Chevrolet Camaro). The Firebird garnered instant recognition, fueling an already blazing performance competition in the muscle car world.

Production of the Firebird continued without cease until 2002, when both it and the Camaro were dropped from the lineup after 35 years and four generations. The Camaro received the Lazarus treatment between 2010 and 2024, introducing the fifth and sixth generations, but the Firebird didn't get that chance due to the dissolution of Pontiac as a brand.

Nevertheless, the Firebird's storied career has left us with some gorgeous, historic, and ultra-rare iterations of Pontiac's pavement pounder. Though primarily considered entry-level sports cars for the everyman during their production, these classics are only getting rarer and more expensive as the heyday of muscle's golden era falls further into the rearview mirror.

Forget the salvage yard — we scoured the auction block and the annals of automotive history to track down some of the rarest Firebird models ever made by Pontiac.