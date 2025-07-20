What Kind Of Bird Is Pontiac's Famous Firebird Logo Supposed To Be?

The giant bird logo on the hood of the Pontiac Firebird has prompted debate and even ridicule, with some observers mistaking it for a hawk or eagle and others referring to it as the "screaming chicken." The logo is actually a representation of the mythical Firebird, which was depicted in much different forms by Native American artists. Pontiac catalogued the bird as the "Trans Am hood decal" when it was introduced as a $55 option 1973, and later called it the "giant Firebird decal."

The logo adorned the hood of the famous "Smokey and the Bandit" 1977 Trans Am; while the term "screaming chicken" was coined as mockery, many enthusiasts have since embraced it. Fans and critics alike have adopted the phrase, and the unflattering nickname is now a part of the model's legacy. The design and implementation of the Firebird hood graphic took years and involved some of the most influential figures in General Motors' history.