What Kind Of Bird Is Pontiac's Famous Firebird Logo Supposed To Be?
The giant bird logo on the hood of the Pontiac Firebird has prompted debate and even ridicule, with some observers mistaking it for a hawk or eagle and others referring to it as the "screaming chicken." The logo is actually a representation of the mythical Firebird, which was depicted in much different forms by Native American artists. Pontiac catalogued the bird as the "Trans Am hood decal" when it was introduced as a $55 option 1973, and later called it the "giant Firebird decal."
The logo adorned the hood of the famous "Smokey and the Bandit" 1977 Trans Am; while the term "screaming chicken" was coined as mockery, many enthusiasts have since embraced it. Fans and critics alike have adopted the phrase, and the unflattering nickname is now a part of the model's legacy. The design and implementation of the Firebird hood graphic took years and involved some of the most influential figures in General Motors' history.
The history of the Firebird logo
THer have been plenty of limited edition Pontiac Firebird models that wore the bird hood logo, but its early days were fraught with uncertainty. GM designer Norm Inouye sketched the original version in 1970 at the behest of his immediate boss Bill Porter, arranging it so its wings would wrap around the Trans Am's hood scoop. It was part of an effort to integrate the scoop with the car's overall look, but GM design chief Bill Mitchell thought it was too gaudy.
John Schinella took over from Porter in late 1971, and he was aggressive in updating the Firebird's looks. Schinella was known to test drive prototypes around town to gauge public reaction, and early versions of the bird logo drew excited crowds in parking lots. That was enough for Pontiac to start offering the graphic to buyers in 1973, and the emblem's eventual popularity helped make the Firebird into a muscle car legend.
The legacy of the screaming chicken
The Firebird's hood logo was eventually a big part of the model's identity, but the design changed in subtle ways over its lifespan. By 1976, all Special, Anniversary, and pace car edition Trans Ams wore the graphic as a badge of honor, and it grew slightly during these early years. The original design was 44.5 inches tall and 45.5 inches wide, whereas the '78 version stretched 55 inches tall. New colors, more feathers, and a change in the orientation of the bird's head also kept the logo looking fresh during those years.
Many people recognize the gold bird logo on the hood of the "Smokey and the Bandit" Trans Am, and that special edition Firebird is now one of the most collectible Pontiac models of all time. Pontiac's bird graphic was such a sensation that other automakers would soon "borrow" the idea of using an animal logo on car hoods, including Ford's huge snake graphic on the 1978 King Cobra Mustang. But as the 1980s progressed, tastes changed. The decal gradually shrank, and Pontiac stopped offering the logo after 1987. GM shut down the Pontiac division as part of its 2009 bankruptcy reorganization, but why Pontiac failed had nothing to do with the screaming chicken logo.