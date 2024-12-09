5 Limited Edition Firebirds Every Pontiac Fan Should Know About

Drivers with an affinity for American sports cars boasting style to burn and better-than-solid oomph under the hood, the Pontiac Firebird has long been a vehicular object of desire. That's become even more true since Pontiac put an unceremonious end to the build in 2002. With the legendary automaker subsequently going under itself a few years later, it's no particular surprise that its long-running pony car offering remains coveted by collectors in all of its various makes and models.

The first generation of Firebirds hit the streets in 1967, establishing itself as a competitor to Ford's iconic Mustang. Though the Firebird never quite emerged from the shadow of the Mustang, the build certainly carved out its own niche on the pony car scene, with Pontiac giving the build numerous upgrades both inside and out during its 35-year production run.

If you tracked the Firebird's progression over that span, you know the build became a regular presence in the pop culture pantheon, making notable appearances in film and TV projects like "The Rockford Files," "Smokey and the Bandit," and "Knight Rider," to name a few. You likely also know the final iteration of the build could not look any less like the first, and that Pontiac produced a number of limited edition models between those first gen vehicles and the last. Here's a look at five limited edition Firebirds we think every fan of the build should be aware of.

