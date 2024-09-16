What Kind Of Bird Is On The Pontiac Firebird? The History Behind The Iconic Hood Decal

Some might be quick to argue that automobile decals and graphics are not just unnecessary, but outright eyesores. There are also plenty of auto enthusiasts who'd argue just the opposite. Whichever side of that dialogue you reside on, we can all agree that few automotive decals are as unique or recognizable as the winged bird adorning the hoods of many Pontiac Firebirds and Trans Ams in the 1970s and 1980s. Many believe it's one of the coolest decals applied to a Pontiac.

Opinions vary on that particular matter as well, and there are no doubt fans of the sub-muscle Pontiac Firebird that would prefer the now-defunct American automaker had never developed the shamelessly garish hood adornment. Nonetheless, the decal made its Firebird debut in the 1973 model year, adding an extra $55.00 to the price of the vehicle.

Not surprisingly, the image — depicting a fire breathing bird with spread wings set aflame — was inspired by the name bestowed upon the Pontiac's beloved but oft redesigned pony car. However, it was not initially made clear what breed of bird the image was based on, and Pontiac has never officially confirmed it one way or another, reportedly referring to the option merely as "the available giant Firebird decal."

Theories abound, of course, with some believing it to be anything from an Eagle to a rising Phoenix. However, the nickname most commonly bestowed upon the decal is the "Screaming Chicken."