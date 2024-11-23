4 Of The Most Powerful Engines Ever Put Into The Pontiac Firebird

The Pontiac Firebird debuted in 1967 during the classic muscle car era. With Chevy releasing their first-generation Camaro and Ford beefing up the popular Mustang with a big-block engine, the pony car craze was in full swing. And despite the prowess of the GTO, the 1967 Pontiac Firebird was a formidable competitor to the Ford Mustang.

In case you're wondering, there is a difference between the Pontiac Trans Am and Firebird, so this list will focus on the Firebird and not its more potent twin. The first Firebird offered one of its most monstrous engines right off the bat, but the notable Pontiac 400, Chevy 350, and L98 V8s would all make it under the hood over the coming decades. When looking back over the Pontiac Firebird's history, its lifespan included some significant performance ups and downs, but many enthusiasts can surely agree in the hope that we haven't seen the last of this indelible muscle car.