Where Are Cruise Ships Built? These Countries Create The Most

Cruise ships, which are different from ocean liners, are built in many different locations, but most of these places are found within Europe. This is largely due to the technology required to build cruise ships, as well as the type of workforce required to build these vessels. Located in several different countries, these cruise ship shipyards build from scratch what these ships' designers have planned. But competition is coming from other parts of the globe. In October 2024, the China State Shipbuilding Corporation announced a partnership with Carnival to build mega cruise ships, while South Korea's Samsung initiated a project that same year to build cleaner, LNG-powered cruise ships.

The process for building a cruise ship is largely the same, regardless of which shipyard is performing the construction of a given cruise ship. First the ship's steel parts are cut, which can be a months-long process that happens before the actual construction begins. The actual building process then commences with the laying of the keel, which forms the central spine of the cruise ship. Once the hull is finished, the ship comes into contact with water for the first time. Certain parts of the ship, like the passenger cabins and other elements, are built off-site and installed into the cruise ship.

But for now, Europe has the upper hand in the cruise ship shipbuilding arena. Let's focus on one of these European countries at a time, focusing on their unique cruise ship building facilities and revealing the particular cruise lines that have their ships built there.