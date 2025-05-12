Why Today's Cruise Ships Are Slower Than Classic Ocean Liners

Cruise ships are one of the best luxury vacations you can take, offering the experience of a full-fledged resort while taking you to exotic locations. The biggest cruise ships feature enticing amenities like lavish staterooms, multiple restaurants offering cuisines from around the globe, water parks, infinity pools, and much more. While modern cruise ships offer unmatched comfort, they are considerably slower than the classic ocean liners from a half a century or more ago.

Cruise ships are built to prioritize comfort over speed. Enjoying the activities on board or simply relaxing on a deck chair is a huge part of the cruise experience, and racing to waypoints at maximum speed would cut that short and make the journey less comfortable for passengers. On the other hand, ocean liners prioritize faster travel above nearly everything else to quickly transport passengers to their destination. As a result, cruise ships and ocean liners differ in hull design and engine configuration.

Moreover, cruise ships make money when passengers spend time on the ship and pay to enjoy premium services, so going slow is a win-win for both passengers and cruise ship operators. Additionally, cruise ships use less fuel when they travel slowly. This makes journeys cheaper for operators and helps them produce fewer emissions.

