Ocean Liner Vs. Cruise Ship: What's The Difference?

Ocean liners are designed to haul passengers all the way from one continent's shores to another in safety and relative comfort, and are equipped with the necessary constitution to handle such a voyage. A cruise ship, meanwhile, rarely goes far from the shoreline, intended more for brief vacations with more amenities.

To quickly clarify, a "liner" is actually an entire category of ship in its own right. Broadly speaking, any large vessel used for transportation purposes could be considered a liner, and they're just as frequently used for carrying cargo as people. If a liner is specifically referred to as an "ocean liner," though, it's probably carrying people, such as the legendary RMS Queen Mary. An ocean liner is built to be tough, resistant against the rough waves and powerful winds it may encounter on a transcontinental trip. For example, ocean liners tend to have thicker plating, lower, slicker profiles, and more powerful engines. These features allow the vessel to move faster and endure more punishment from the sea. The inside of an ocean liner can be fancy, but the outside is all business.

A cruise ship, on the other hand, looks more like a vessel you can have fun on at a glance. Cruise ships have less intimidating outsides, with thinner plating and larger bodies that sit higher on the water. There are usually amenities positioned on the outer body like swimming pools or stages. Some cruise ships used to be ocean liners, but were stripped down and remodeled for entertainment purposes. A cruise ship can make a brief trek around a few ports just fine, but driving out into the open ocean would be very dangerous for its large body.