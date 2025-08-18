Where Is The Largest Cruise Ship Graveyard In The World?

As of 2023, there were 454 cruise ships of various types sailing around the world. With voyages that traverse the world's oceans, a cruise ship voyage can last from just two days to more than ten days, depending on its itinerary and package. Like all marine vessels, cruise ships are subjected to degradation caused by seawater, extreme weather, and the general wear and tear of it's operation. These factors, together with a determined lifespan, require cruise ships of a certain age to be retired and eventually dismantled in shipbreaking yards, the largest of which is the Alang facility, located in Gujarat, India.

There are several reasons why a cruise ship is retired; foremost, it is a complex machine, and like other machinery, these vessels get run down with age, requiring costly maintenance. While its average usable life is up to 30 years, other considerations include technological obsolescence, which can be expensive to continue to operate, and even unforeseen events that cause substantial damage. It is important to note that not all retired cruise ships are scrapped, as some are sold to smaller cruise companies, where it is reused after being renovated and remarketed.

For ships that are slated for scrapping, these are normally sent to the Alang shipbreaking yard, a facility where ships have been dismantled, and its metals and other components have been sold since 1983. Its location in the Cambay gulf region has made it ideal for a shipbreaking facility owing to its climate, tidal conditions, and water depth due to the shoreline layout of its continental shelf. Spread across an area of 9.3 miles, there are currently 135 different shipbreaking yards which provide employment for 15,000 individuals and is responsible for 98% of the Indian ship recycling business.