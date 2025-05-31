What Kind Of Engines Do Cruise Ships Use & How Much HP Can They Produce?

Cruise ships are engineered for both luxury and performance, navigating vast oceans with remarkable precision. But beneath their sleek exteriors are massive engines designed to move thousands of tons of steel, cargo, and passengers around the world.

Cruise ships are typically powered by massive diesel engines, although some also use gas turbine engines – a technology first introduced to the industry by Royal Caribbean, which owns many cruise ships. These gas turbines burn cleaner than diesel and, when used with steam turbines, can convert heat into electricity to power everything from water heating to air conditioning. Today's cruise ships can generate anywhere from 50,000 to over 130,000 hp.

Modern cruise lines also utilize azimuth thrusters that incorporate propellers to rotate ships 360 degrees, improving maneuverability and allowing for shorter stopping distances. These thrusters are also powered by electricity generated from the ship's engines, whether diesel or gas turbine. Despite being slower than classic ocean liners, modern cruise ships average around 23 miles per hour, which is an impressive feat — especially with the thousands of tons of steel, cargo, and passengers they carry.

