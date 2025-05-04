How Many Ships Does The Royal Caribbean Cruise Company Own & Which Is The Largest?

Royal Caribbean is one of the most prominent, and certainly most regal, names in the cruise ship business. The corporate headquarters of Royal Caribbean Group is in Miami, but the company itself actually dates back to late 1960s Norway. A venture that began in 1970 with the Song of Norway cruise ship's inaugural journey has now grown to a brand with a total revenue of $16.5 billion in 2024.

Advertisement

This was not accomplished by the Song of Norway alone. This particular vessel, which was just under 200 meters long and had capacity for 1,196 passengers, sported a formidable 22,945 gross tonnage. As the cruise market grew, however, the Song of Norway ended up actually being quite modest. Royal Caribbean lists its current active fleet at 28 ships (though this is variable as new additions are completed and enter service), each of them with names ending in "of the Seas." From Allure of the Seas to Utopia of the Seas and Enchantment of the Seas, they continue to be named to suggest luxury and stellar service, as was the original intent behind the founders' choice of the name "Royal" Caribbean.

Advertisement

In November 2023, Guinness World Records declared Icon of the Seas to be the world's biggest cruise ship. At 248,663 gross tons, it is 1,196 feet in length and has room for 5,610 passengers (and 2,350 staff members). A veritable floating vacation resort it may be, but it's far from the only cruise ship of awe-inspiring dimensions in the Royal Caribbean Fleet. Cruise ships aren't the fastest ships around, but they're certainly some of the biggest.