How Long Does It Take To Build A Cruise Ship?

The current era has seen many technological marvels take the world by storm, with the cruise ship — not to be confused with the ocean liner — being one of the most impressive. These massive, multi-level ships are capable of carrying thousands of passengers while also providing them with the amenities they expect during a luxury vacation. On top of all that, there's more to them than meets the eye with some cruise ships coming with secret tech to fight off modern pirates. Of course, it goes without saying that all of this doesn't just appear out of nowhere. It takes effort, money, and a strong work force to construct cruise ships, in addition to plenty of time.

Advertisement

Given their massive size and vast capabilities, it's no surprise that cruise ships aren't built overnight. They can take quite a long time to complete. For instance, the Disney Wish cruise ship, built by Meyer Werft, took around 10 months to construct. Other cruise ships have been known to take between two and three years to finish. Overall, like with any major construction project, this timetable can change depending on everything from funding to material availability to unforeseen setbacks that are encountered during the building process. At any rate, cruise ships are far from an overnight build.

Regardless of the technology and resources at one's disposal, building a cruise ship takes an incredible amount of time. As a result, builders have found innovative and highly effective ways of reducing build time without compromising quality.

Advertisement