Rags To Riches: This Popular Cruise Ship Was Once A Fading Ocean Liner

Ocean liners rose in popularity during the early 20th century as they were a fast and reliable mean of transportation for transoceanic travel. The North Atlantic route connecting America to Europe saw some of the most majestic ships to sail the waters, like the fast SS United States, the capable SS Normandie, the unfortunate RMS Titanic, and more.

However, ocean liners quickly lost their appeal when commercial aviation took center stage for fast travel. Passenger jets like the 747 could connect Europe to America's east coast in around 8 hours, compared to nearly 4 days on a typical ocean liner. As passengers looking for faster travel transitioned to flying, numerous ocean liners were forced out of business during the 60s and 70s. Some ships tried making a comeback by converting to cruise ships, but their multi-class construction and huge operational costs made the conversion impractical.

Although French Line's SS France was yet another massive ocean liner with exorbitant operational costs and multi-class construction, it was an anomaly as it successfully transitioned to a popular cruise ship, SS Norway. It took a historic facelift that paved the way for larger cruise ships.

