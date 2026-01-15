13 Of The Weirdest Lexus Models You Didn't Realize Existed

Lexus has been redefining its luxury game since its LS flagship sedan first landed on American shores in 1989. Slogans that come to mind from over the years include "The Relenteless Pursuit of Perfection" and "Experience Amazing". Lexus was the new kid on the luxury block 37 years ago, aiming to upset the established apple cart. Today, it's a luxury vehicle powerhouse, selling more than 345,000 cars and SUVs in 2024, putting it just behind BMW and ahead of Mercedes-Benz. The LS and ES sedans, both of which date back to the Japanese automaker's U.S. launch, remain in the lineup.

Meanwhile, SUVs like the RX and LX have since become familiar spindle-grilled faces on the road. Point being, in its quest for perfection, Lexus has largely stayed the conservative course with a focus on iterative improvements rather than wacky moonshot rides, like, say, the GMC Hummer EV. So it's fair to suggest that the average North American car-buying public would feel comfortable pointing out the average Lexus car or SUV. However, Lexus is a global brand, and it turns out that the automaker does indeed produce some odd, funny-looking, and unusual products. Some might even call them weird.