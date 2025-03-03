What Does LFA Stand For On Lexus?

The Lexus LFA is often spoken of with awe and reverence — after all, this was Lexus' halo car, and with a very limited production run of just 500 units. This made it a rare sight to behold, and its no-compromises development meant that this was the best that Toyota could make. However, it also meant that it took the company seven years from the first prototype in 2003 to starting production in 2010. This was an insanely long time for any vehicle model and is one of the things you should know about the LFA.

Despite Toyota putting all its effort into making the LFA as perfect as possible, it unfortunately didn't sell all too well. Even if it only had a limited production run, it took the company a few years to clear its inventory. With no one buying this pricey supercar, Lexus decided to discontinue the best car they ever made. In fact, Lexus sold three brand-new LFA models in 2019, some seven years after it went out of production, showing how long it took the company and its dealers to move their inventory.

You can say that this was a commercial failure, especially as LFA initially stood for Lexus Future Advance. It was eventually renamed to Lexus F-Sports Apex when it entered production to follow its F performance branding. But even if it did not sell well, the LFA was still a technical masterpiece, especially with its special V10 engine. The company also launched an even more exclusive Nürburgring Edition, of which only 50 were made.

