5 Interesting Things About Electricity They Didn't Teach You In School

Every American child knows the story that Benjamin Franklin flew a kite in a storm with a key attached to the string and nearly electrocuted himself when lightning struck. Since this supposedly happened in the 1700s, before electricity became commonplace, the assumption is that Franklin discovered it. Not really. Humans had observed electricity for thousands of years, even if their understanding was more primitive than ours today.

BBC Science Focus provides an excellent précis on scientific discoveries related to electricity. Thales of Miletus was one of the first people in recorded history to observe static electricity, a Greek philosopher active around 585 BCE. We get the word electricity from the 15th century, and experiments in the following centuries expanded our knowledge of how to conduct it, insulate it, and store it, long before Franklin was born. It's also important to note that Benjamin Franklin was a renaissance man, someone with many interests, not just electricity. Many scientists came after Franklin who dedicated their lives to studying the phenomenon in greater depth and shaped what we have today.

Perhaps more importantly, the historical record raises doubt about Franklin's famous kite experiment. Though it's written down as happening in June of 1752, no one knows for certain where Franklin did it — or whether he performed it himself. It doesn't help that he neglected to tell people about it for months afterward and failed to clearly document that he was the one who conducted the experiment (via NPS). To be fair, there is some evidence for this account, rather than a whole-cloth fabrication like Washington's cherry tree myth. Franklin was an incredible man who made many invaluable contributions, but his kite story may not be one of them.