What Happens If Lightning Strikes A Plane?

Flying is usually not an enjoyable experience at the best of times, but it can be downright scary for some of us. Especially when worrying about potential hazards or spending too much time reading up on some of the worst accidents in aviation history. You're not going to actually have to worry about a gremlin on the wing of the plane or anything like that, but something like a lightning strike is a very realistic and understandable concern.

Yes, all that electricity could damage other parts of a plane, and in the past it has. However, it's been over 50 years since the U.S. has seen a plane crash caused by lightning; Pan American Flight 214 was struck, which set off a reserve fuel tank in one of the wings.

Pilots will try to avoid bad weather by default, by either flying around it or turning around, but that may not always be an option. Though it applies more to extreme weather — something like a relatively mild storm, even with lightning, wouldn't be considered enough of a risk. Which is probably why it's actually way more common than you might think for airplanes to be struck by lightning every year. Typically, once or twice per plane in a given fleet.

