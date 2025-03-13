What Happens If Lightning Strikes Your Car?

Thunderstorms can be beautiful to admire from a distance –just ask the ISS astronauts who take incredible photos of lightning from space– but up close and personal, they're frightening. A lightning bolt can obliterate trees in the blink of an eye. It makes one wonder how safe you actually are in a car. A lightning strike will typically hit the antenna or somewhere along the roof first, damaging multiple components of your car. Since most modern vehicles have defrosting wires in the rear windshield, there will be damage there. You can also expect some damage to your car's antenna, electrical system, and even tires. This happens as the lightning travels through the steel belts, making its way to the ground.

If the lightning is strong enough, it could cause a fire within the car or prevent it from running. It's generally believed that rubber tires keep people safe in their cars, but that's simply a myth. Not that you won't be safe in the car, but it's not because of the tires. What actually protects a car's occupants is the roof and sides, which act as a Faraday cage and guide the lightning down to the ground. Even newer cars made out of composite materials keep metal parts to keep this design feature.

Cars are the second safest place to be in the middle of a lightning storm — as long as they have a metal roof and sides — with a fully constructed building (houses or office buildings) being the first.

