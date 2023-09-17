How ISS Astronauts Take Incredible Photos Of Lightning From Space

Here on Earth, we're used to one primary view of thunderstorms: from the ground, looking up. You might also have seen footage of storms from various points in Earth's atmosphere, showing how water builds up into clouds and generates thunder and lightning. You sometimes see footage of large hurricanes captured by Earth-monitoring satellites from the very high orbits where they operate. But a very small number of people experience a totally different view of thunderstorms: the astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS).

The ISS orbits around 250 miles above the Earth's surface, far above the clouds but below the 310 to 370 mile region where most Earth-observation satellites orbit. That gives the astronauts staying on the station a unique view of weather conditions on Earth, especially when it comes to large thunderstorms, which can be seen from high above.

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, currently on board the ISS, previously photographed a thunderstorm from the station when he was on his first mission there in 2015. He observed blue discharges above the thunderclouds, captured in an experiment called Thor, after the Norse god of thunder.

Now, he will attempt to capture another view with a new camera in an experiment with the Danish space research institute DTU Space.