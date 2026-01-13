5 Android Auto Settings And Features That Are Messing With Your Experience

Android Auto is the default co-pilot for millions of cars worldwide. It allows you to access most of your smartphone's features on your car's infotainment screen, including music, navigation, and calls with voice commands. The Google platform is designed to let drivers keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. You can even play some games on your car's display when your car is parked, a perfect option to kill time.

However, the default configuration isn't ideal for everyone. Some may not prefer music automatically playing as soon as they enter their car, while others may struggle to locate the specific apps in a cluttered list. Ultimately, because of these settings, you may not get the seamless experience Android Auto is designed to provide. The good thing about Android Auto is that you don't have to settle for default settings. Just as there are so many apps that you might not realize work with Android Auto, you get a lot of customization options. The only thing is that you should know where to look.

From decluttering your apps list to stopping automatic audio playback, you need to manually tweak a few settings to improve your in-car experience. In this guide, we will walk you through five Android Auto settings and features that are likely messing with your drive and show you exactly how you can fix them for a smoother and more personalized ride.