5 iPhone Myths You Really Need To Stop Believing

We all think we know our smart devices in and out since we use them every day of our lives. When it comes to iPhones, common knowledge about the device has been passed down through forums, word-of-mouth, and viral social media videos over many years, solidifying many of those as facts — but how many of these stand up under scrutiny?

We've all heard advice such as putting a wet phone in rice to dry it out quickly, always closing apps instead of leaving them in the background to save battery life, and never leaving your iPhone on charge overnight. While many pieces of advice might have been true and effective in the past, relying on these outdated approaches could have a negative impact on the modern iPhone you carry in your pocket today. In fact, it turns out most of these myths stem from a misunderstanding of how the latest iPhones work.

Thankfully, we're here to set the record straight. Here are some of the most common incorrect iPhone myths, why they're wrong, and why believing in these myths could sometimes end up damaging your phone.