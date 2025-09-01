Should You Leave Your Phone Charger Plugged In All The Time?

If you own a device that comes with a built-in battery, know that it's a consumable. That means it will lose its charging capacity over time. Why? Well, there are a lot of factors that come into play here, such as the supplied current strength, voltage-related temperature fluctuation, and the natural life cycle of the chemicals inside. On that note, smartphone users often face a dilemma whether they should keep their phone plugged into a charger overnight. In a nutshell, you can.

As long as you are using the official charger that comes in the phone's box, sold separately by the brand, or purchased from a reputable brand, your phone won't have issues if it is left hooked to the charging brick. Modern-age smartphones come with a slew of battery protection features, and there are dedicated hardware-level guardrails implemented within the charging bricks, too. Notably, however, fast charging "all the time" can reduce the life span, experts told The New York Times.

Thankfully, modern-age fast chargers, even those that go up to 80W, come with built-in protection against climbing temperatures, over-voltage, under-voltage, and over-current scenario protections. It doesn't matter whether you are using the phone or keep it idle, prolonged plugged-in times don't pose any serious risk. Some smartphones, such as the Red Magic 10 Pro, come with a charging separation feature that cuts off power access to the battery, and only supplies enough electric juice to the phone so that it keeps running.