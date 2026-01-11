5 Cheap Alternatives To Expensive Smart Home Gadgets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most effective ways to integrate technology in your house is to start by adopting smart devices that are easy to set up. These typically include items such as smart light bulbs, speakers, blinds, smart plugs, and more. Slightly more complex smart gadgets, such as robot vacuums, cost more and might be a little complicated to set up, but they do offer immense value once configured.

There is no shortage of smart home device manufacturers — and as long as you're picking one up from a reputable brand, you will not run into annoyances during and after setting them up. A good smart device will come with a responsive companion app, but will also let you connect to popular smart home frameworks like Google Home, Alexa, or Apple Home. The more features you have, the higher the price usually gets. You will also need to factor in the quality of the actual device — say, how bright a smart light can get, or how loud a smart speaker can play your favorite tunes.

It might feel compelling to buy smart devices from major OEMs like Apple or Google, but they are often premiumly priced. Thankfully, the market for smart home gadgets is quite vast, with several reliable manufacturers offering alternatives at comparatively affordable prices. Here are a couple of examples that offer great value and can transform your house into a smart home. You can find out more about our methodology at the end of this read.