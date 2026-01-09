These 5 Harbor Freight Tools Can Save You Time Working On Your Car

Depending on just how big a dent in the body of your car is, you've got a few different options on how to fix it. These include gently hammering back into place with a mallet and using body filler, but one very quick way you can restore your vehicle's exterior is with a dent puller. There are several dent pullers made by Harbor Freight, including suction cups that use the laws of physics and air pressure to pop imperfections back into place.

The Central Pneumatic Air Dent Puller takes this concept even further by connecting to an air compressor to create an even stronger vacuum between the cup and a car's exterior. The tool, which costs $80, includes a urethane air supply hose with a check valve, but you'll need to supply your own air compressor (which Harbor Freight also sells). The compressor will need to be capable of generating at least 90 psi, which is the working pressure of Central Pneumatic's Air Dent Puller. Using 2 cfm of air, it has a max pulling force of 250 pounds.

By creating a super-strong vacuum, the puller can be used on larger dents than manual suction cups can fix and eschew the need for sanders, welders, or other tools. Like suction cups, it's less likely to damage paint as well. The tool includes both 4-inch and 5-inch rubber cups for different-sized dents, though it's not capable of repairing smaller damage from gravel or hail. Most users have left positive reviews for the tool, with one owner saying it "paid for itself in 30 seconds" and many others confirming it works as advertised. However, a few users report weak suction and even the tool itself falling apart during use.