Is Harbor Freight's Saw Mill Worth It? Here's What Users Say

With over 1,600 locations across the U.S., a lot of professionals and DIYers purchase at least some of their gear at Harbor Freight. The hardware retailer offers all kinds of tools, and depending on what you're looking for, you may have several options to choose from. For example, you'll want to know how to choose the right Harbor Freight chainsaw for your needs, because the store sells many different kinds. If you're looking for a full-size saw mill, on the other hand, you'll find one, and only one, option at Harbor Freight: the Central Machinery 301-cc Saw Mill.

That means that if you're not interested in that particular product, you'll have to find a saw mill somewhere else. There are two major things you'll want to consider before purchasing such a major piece of equipment: is it capable of performing what you need, and is it worth its cost? With its robust 301-cc gas-powered engine, its blade (which is 1-1/4 x 144 x 0.048 inches in size) has a speed of 3,279 fpm. That's enough for the Central Machinery 301-cc Saw Mill to saw logs and flat stock up to 20 inches wide. Plus, while it's certainly big, it's designed to be portable, so you can take it from jobsite to jobsite.

If you've determined that Harbor Freight's saw mill has the specs for what you need, then you'll want to know how well it actually works and if it's worth its lofty price tag. Without any first-hand experience yourself, you'll want to see what other people who've used the equipment think, especially those who've spent big bucks on it.