How Big Of A Log Can You Cut With Harbor Freight's Portable Bandsaw Saw Mill?

If you're thinking about cutting your own lumber, getting a personal sawmill might not be your first inclination. They aren't exactly cheap, and they certainly aren't for everyone. But if you have some space on your property, if you enjoy major woodworking, and if you have access to good-quality lumber, then it just might be worth the investment. And not all lumber mills need to cost as much as a used car. There are more affordable options out there for those who are willing to look.

There are a lot of great tools for your next woodworking project available at Harbor Freight. One that serious woodworkers might consider is the portable bandsaw saw mill made by Central Machinery. For $2,499.99, this advanced rig runs on a 301cc gas engine that produces 7 horsepower and a max speed of 3279 FPM. It's also small enough that you can move it and set it up wherever it's needed most. Given that portability, you might be wondering how big of a log you can cut with the bandsaw mill. According to the specifications listed on the Harbor Freight website, the saw mill can handle logs and boards with a maximum of 20 inches in width.