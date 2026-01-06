5 Tools Home Depot Sells That Harbor Freight Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no reason anyone needs to confine themselves to a single hardware retailer for all their tool needs. You could make a case for prioritizing one because it's closest to your home or you're racking up the most loyalty points, but tool shopping isn't like pro sports — you don't have to pick a team. For example, in Los Angeles — in the heart of Hollywood, in fact — there's a Harbor Freight just a few blocks from a Home Depot. Because of this, anyone living in the area has no shortage of options when it comes to tools, lawn equipment, home improvement products, and more.

Another advantage to shopping at multiple retailers is that, if one chain doesn't make or offer what you're looking for, another chain might. Even though there are some Harbor Freight products cheaper and better than Home Depot's and vice versa, each also sells wares that the other does not. If you find yourself in need of a very specific item and don't see it on the shelves of one, there's a decent chance you may find it at the other. Here are five tools Home Depot sells that Harbor Freight doesn't, which everyone from plumbers to ice fishermen may find useful.