Can A Cordless Drill Serve As An Ice Auger Alternative? What To Know Before You Try
There are, arguably, two types of people in the world when it comes to the winter months — those who use the weather as an excuse to hunker down indoors and stay warm and those who can't wait to get out and see what fun can be had in the cold. For a portion of folks in the latter group, part of that winter weather fun includes heading out onto a frozen lake to do a little ice fishing.
It does indeed take a certain sort of person to get excited by the idea of sitting for hours in the freezing cold to catch a few fish. But there's also the labor intensive side of ice fishing to consider. Hitting the frozen lake to go fishing requires some special tools to get through the inches-thick ice, primarily some sort of shovel and an ice auger like the high-speed model made by Ryobi.
If you've ever gone to the trouble of pricing out an auger, you already know the devices can prove a pricey addition to your array of ice fishing tools. Luckily, you might already have a cheaper option on hand, as some cordless power drills from every major brand can be utilized as an ice auger. There are, however, a couple of things to think about before making an auger out of your cordless drill.
Not every cordless drill is ideal for the ice auger transition
First and foremost, it's worth noting that not every power drill is well-suited to function as an ice auger. In particular, you'll want to consider the power output, motor, and power supply of your drill before you try using it as an auger because each of those factors may affect its performance. Per some purveyors of ice auger attachments, to make the most of your drill, you should utilize a device that's pushing 18v or more. However, many modern cordless drills are pushing 18v to 20v — though, some older drills may not boast such power, so you'll want to double check.
On top of the drill's voltage output, you'll also want to check the construction of its motor before you use it as an auger. Primarily, it is recommended that you use a drill outfitted with a high-efficiency brushless motor when adapting it as an auger's source of power. The main reason for that is because brushless motors tend to be less susceptible to overheating than their brushed motor counterparts and using a drill as an auger can be particularly taxing to its motor. Presently, though, it isn't a difficult tool to find as nearly every popular brand like Ryobi sells reliable brushless drills.
Perhaps just as important is the battery that is powering the device. If you know anything about rechargeable power packs, you know that cold weather is one of their biggest enemies. While no battery is ideal for cold weather use, it's generally believed that lithium-ion batteries perform better than other traditional battery options. So, if your drill is running on something other than lithium-ion, you might want to consider upgrading.
Extra gear to turn your drill into an auger
If you purchased your cordless drill in the last several years, it's likely capable of functioning as an ice auger, as modern devices tend to meet the necessary parameters. Even if you don't need to upgrade your drill, there are still a few accessories you need to invest in before you can start digging into the ice.
The first item to purchase for your cordless drill ice auger is the drill-adaptive bit, as that's the part which directly penetrates the frozen surface. You'll need to ensure you buy one that creates a hole big enough to suit your needs and can drill completely through the ice's thickness. You should also consider buying one with a circular plate attached to the top, as it'll help prevent the bit from falling through the ice should it become detached.
While there are cheaper retail options available, Eskimo's lightweight 35600 Pistol Bit is well-reviewed by users with a 4.7 out of five-star rating and covers all the bases with its 8-inch and 6-inch build options. It is available through Amazon for the list prices of $250 and $138 respectively — keep in mind that Amazon frequently has sales, so those prices may be cheaper throughout the year. It's also likely you'll need some sort of adapter to hook the bit up. Eskimo offers a quick-attachment kit in its Amazon store for $45 and a pistol bit adapter for $29. A generic adapter-only device can also be had for as little as $13. Though not a necessity, it may also help to use a stabilizing side arm attachment with your drill auger setup to help give you more control.