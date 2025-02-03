Can A Cordless Drill Serve As An Ice Auger Alternative? What To Know Before You Try

There are, arguably, two types of people in the world when it comes to the winter months — those who use the weather as an excuse to hunker down indoors and stay warm and those who can't wait to get out and see what fun can be had in the cold. For a portion of folks in the latter group, part of that winter weather fun includes heading out onto a frozen lake to do a little ice fishing.

Advertisement

It does indeed take a certain sort of person to get excited by the idea of sitting for hours in the freezing cold to catch a few fish. But there's also the labor intensive side of ice fishing to consider. Hitting the frozen lake to go fishing requires some special tools to get through the inches-thick ice, primarily some sort of shovel and an ice auger like the high-speed model made by Ryobi.

If you've ever gone to the trouble of pricing out an auger, you already know the devices can prove a pricey addition to your array of ice fishing tools. Luckily, you might already have a cheaper option on hand, as some cordless power drills from every major brand can be utilized as an ice auger. There are, however, a couple of things to think about before making an auger out of your cordless drill.

Advertisement