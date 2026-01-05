Common Problems You May Experience With The Toyota Tundra (According To Owners)

If you're buying a truck in the U.S. today, you've got more than just a few choices. Of course, there are the time-tested American options, such as the famous F-Series and GM options, but Toyota is also up there, with a good selection of capable offerings. Chief among them is the Tundra, Toyota's full-size effort, which first arrived in 1999.

It's been around for a good while now, over a quarter of a century, but compared to the nation's favorite – the F-Series — it could still be considered the new boy on the block. However, in those years, the Tundra has managed to build a solid reputation as one of the most reliable, durable, and dependable options in the full-size segment. This reputation has not only been built on the backs of the Toyota engineers, but also on the backs of owners such as Vic Sheppard. Vic not only took one Tundra past the million-mile mark, but he did it again, too, proving to the world that Toyota knows how to build a truck just as well as the Big Three.

Nothing is ever perfect, though, and with 25+ years of Tundras, there have undoubtedly been a few issues that have slipped past the quality control team at Toyota HQ, from inherent engine issues to a rust-prone chassis. In an effort to help out prospective Tundra buyers, we've decided to highlight the common problems you might come across when shopping for Toyota's flagship full-size truck. We've also stated the model years and generations you'll most likely come across such issues, so you'll know exactly what to keep an eye out for when checking out potential purchases.