The Most Frustrating Features Toyota Models Have (According To Buyers)

Wind the clock back a few decades, and it was probably quite difficult to get frustrated at the way your car and its features operated. The windows were manually operated, the radio probably had three buttons and just as many stations to choose from, and in many instances, the HVAC was controlled by the same means as the windows. You were probably more likely to get annoyed at it rusting away, or at the amount of oil and coolant the engine leaked onto your driveway each morning.

However, join us back in 2025, and the automotive landscape is very different. Even the most mundane of cars now connect with our phones, and thus nearly every aspect of our life. Plus, there are a smattering of features which vibrate or bleep when we do something the car perceives as wrong, or inefficient. Automakers add these features to try to enrich our lives, whether it be blind-spot detection systems to help us be safer on the freeway, or tranquil sounds and displays to keep us calm on a hectic morning commute.

We are all different, though, and what enriches your life, might make someone wish they had kept their old Camry instead of part-exchanging it. This is true of all automakers, but Toyota is a huge force, with cars selling in pretty much every corner of the globe. So, with such a wide and established customer base, we set out to discover what features and aspects are winding Toyota customers up the most.