If You Own A Toyota, You Need To Know What LTA And LKA Really Mean

LKA is the older of the two systems, having first debuted back in 2004 as part of Toyota's Lane Departure Warning system. In cars with this feature, LKA will warn you with a beep or vibration of the wheel when you drift into another lane without signaling. If you continue drifting after the warning, the system will step in with automated corrective steering.

Introduced in 2018 as part of the Toyota Safety Sense package, LTA is newer and more sophisticated, although it is only activated when the vehicle is operating in cruise control. Instead of kicking in when you're drifting past the white lines on the road, LTA constantly works to keep you centered in your lane. It does this by relying on forward-facing cameras that can detect changes in stop-and-go traffic as well as curves in the road. Essentially, LKA reacts to mistakes, while LTA proactively keeps you centered. Both work to keep you safe and aligned on the road.

By this point in time, both of these features are fairly widespread throughout Toyota's offerings. This means, regardless of whether you're looking to purchase a wallet-friendly Corolla hatch or splash out on a Sequoia, you'll be able to benefit from at least one or both of Toyota's lane-centering safety devices.