Modern cars feature a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) designed to mitigate road accidents and improve driving safety. One of these is BSD, or blind-spot detection. This technology scans adjacent lanes for approaching vehicles and alerts the driver, virtually eliminating blind spots around the car while driving. Also known as blind-spot warning (BSW), blind-spot information system (BLIS), blind-spot monitoring, or blind-spot assist depending on the car model, this safety feature monitors approaching vehicles or objects on the left and right sides of the car, effectively widening the driver's field of vision especially when changing lanes, merging on the interstate, or parking.

Not all cars are the same, and some have the worst blind spots, making them challenging to drive. Vehicles such as the Chevy Camaro are affectionately referred to by their owners as "Panzer tanks" due to their poor all-around visibility. Thankfully, many modern cars have BSD available to help address visibility issues.

A 2018 IIHS report indicated that cars with blind-spot detection were involved in 14% fewer lane-changing accidents in general, and 23% fewer lane-changing crashes with injuries. Volvo was the first automaker to offer a blind-spot information system on a commercially available vehicle in 2005. The distinction belongs to the S80 sport-luxury midsize sedan, a car heralded as one of the safest and most reliable from the Swedish automaker.

