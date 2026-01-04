5 Cheap Twin-Turbo Cars You Can Get For Less Than A New Toyota Camry
From a practical standpoint, there is a lot to like about the latest iteration of the Toyota Camry. When it comes to mainstream sedans, the Camry is hard to beat. It has a solid combination of roominess, good power for everyday driving, and very impressive fuel economy thanks to a standard hybrid powertrain. The Camry, by new car standards at least, also remains quite affordable for what it delivers. A brand-new, base-model 2026 Camry LE has an MSRP just over $30,000 after destination, with the better-equipped Camry SE still coming in at a reasonable $32,495. Even fully-loaded XLE and XSE models won't go too far north of $40,000.
Buying a new Camry is sensible almost to a fault. But what if you want a car with a little more juice under the hood? Say, something with an engine that has not just one, but two turbochargers to help push you back into your seat. The used car market abounds with twin-turbocharged options priced in the same ballpark, and often much cheaper than your average new Camry, and we've rounded up five interesting possibilities here.
While you could indeed dig back to the '90s era and pick up a classic twin-turbo sports car like a Mitsubishi 3000GT or Nissan 300ZX for new Camry money, that would be a more dedicated, hobbyist purchase. So for this selection, we've decided to keep things anchored around modern vehicles that are less than a decade old with similar everyday usability as a modern Camry.
Kia Stinger GT
Although Kia discontinued the Stinger back in 2023 as the brand shifted its focus to electric vehicles, the Stinger remains a favorite and also one of the most impressive vehicles ever to wear the Kia badge. With a swoopy, four-door hatchback body shape and a rear-drive layout (with optional AWD), the Stinger brought European sport sedan performance and presence at an affordable price. And its value proposition remains extremely strong on the used market.
If you're after twin-turbo power, the Stinger GT is the one to get, with a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that made 368 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque after a slight power bump for 2022. Prices for used Stingers vary quite a bit, but if you have the budget for a new Camry, that should be more than enough to get a late model, low-mileage GT with the options you'd want.
The asking prices for these top-end examples rarely go above $30,000, and if you're okay with a slightly older Stinger GT with more miles on it, those can be found in the lower $20,000 range easily. In either case, you'll have a roomy, unique, twin-turbo hauler that still feels very much like a 'new car' even if its manufacturer sadly discontinued it.
Ford Explorer ST
What if you want your twin-turbocharged daily driver to come in the form of a higher-riding, spacious SUV with some impressive performance chops? A used Ford Explorer ST could be a tempting option. While a three-sow SUV might not have quite the same rigor as a dedicated performance sedan, the 2025 Explorer ST has shown that there's a fairly athletic personality beneath the ST's sport utility wrapper.
On the new market, a high-performance Explorer ST SUV is priced several tiers above a Toyota Camry, but on the used market, the model has aged enough to be easily found within the same price range. In fact, early 2020s STs with normal mileage now can be found quite easily in the mid to high $20,000s. Stretch that budget into the low $30,000s, and you can find lots of lower-mileage Explorer STs, including some that are factory certified.
Not only will you be getting a larger SUV for family or hauling duties, but you'll also be getting Ford's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 that makes 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. And on most Explorer STs, you'll be getting AWD traction as well. Just don't expect to get Camry Hybrid fuel economy from this twin-turbo performance SUV.
Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400
Next, a car that might be one of the best under-the-radar used performance car options out there: the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400. On the new market, this flagship, performance version of the Q50 always sat in a slightly strange place. The Red Sport's engine and performance specs were impressive, but the car felt aged and at times disjointed when compared to competitors.
A lot of the Red Sport's flaws, though, become a lot easier to deal with when you see how affordable they are on the used market. The Q50 Red Sport 400 debuted back way back in 2016, so there are plenty of examples to go around. As advertised in the model name, Red Sport 400s all make the same 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque from a Nissan's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6. If you didn't know, that's essentially the same engine that Nissan uses in the current Z sports car.
What can you expect to pay for a used Q50 Red Sport 400? Later versions from the early 2020s are readily available in the low $30,000s, and if you want to go back to the mechanically identical cars from the late 2010s, decent versions of those can be found easily in the mid or even low $20,000s. Not a bad deal for a rear-drive (or AWD) Japanese sport sedan that makes 400 horsepower.
Ford Fusion Sport
The true budget twin-turbo sedan pick of this bunch, and we're talking 'budget', as in about half of the price of a new Camry, is the Ford Fusion Sport. It debuted for the 2017 model year and was only around for a short time before Ford discontinued the Fusion altogether in 2019 as part of its pivot toward SUVs.
On a lot of cars, the 'Sport" moniker means next to nothing, but on the Fusion, it was almost like a second coming of the original Ford Taurus SHO. Opting for the Sport trim not only got you a twin-turbo 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that made 325 horsepower, but standard all-wheel-drive as well. While the Fusion Sport didn't quite have the athleticism of a high-end sport sedan, it was a mid-sized family car sleeper, capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in the low five-second range.
How much do they go for? You can find nice, lower-mileage Fusion Sports these days for well under $20,000 and higher mileage ones for closer to $10,000. The only real issue with shopping for a Fusion Sport is that they're fairly rare, so you might have to search a while for the right car. But if you can find one, you'll have what's secretly one of the coolest sleeper sedans of the 2010s — for a bargain price to boot.
Lexus LS 500
Last but not least, what if you want a plush, twin-turbocharged sedan while staying within the same Toyota family as the Camry? This is where the possibility of a used Lexus LS comes in. Indeed, the LS is known for being Lexus's traditional flagship sedan, which sits many steps above the Camry in the Toyota hierarchy, but depreciation can be a wonderful thing.
Admittedly, a used LS 500 with prices that overlap a new Camry is going to be an earlier variant from the late 2010s, but it's absolutely possible to find one in the same ballpark. You can expect to pay somewhere in the low $30,000s for an early model LS 500 in good condition, with newer cars naturally going for more. But keep in mind the LS originally sold for around $80,000 when new. And though the thrust of the LS 500's twin-turbocharged 415-horsepower V6 engine is impressive, you might actually be more wowed by the plush, refined Lexus cabin.
At the end of the day, it's hard to fault any sensible car buyer for picking a new Camry. But if you want to be a little more adventurous with your car purchase, whether it's a high-performance SUV or a nicely depreciated luxury or sport sedan, there are some very tempting used twin-turbo options out there for the same money.