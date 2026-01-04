5 Cheap Twin-Turbo Cars You Can Get For Less Than A New Toyota Camry

From a practical standpoint, there is a lot to like about the latest iteration of the Toyota Camry. When it comes to mainstream sedans, the Camry is hard to beat. It has a solid combination of roominess, good power for everyday driving, and very impressive fuel economy thanks to a standard hybrid powertrain. The Camry, by new car standards at least, also remains quite affordable for what it delivers. A brand-new, base-model 2026 Camry LE has an MSRP just over $30,000 after destination, with the better-equipped Camry SE still coming in at a reasonable $32,495. Even fully-loaded XLE and XSE models won't go too far north of $40,000.

Buying a new Camry is sensible almost to a fault. But what if you want a car with a little more juice under the hood? Say, something with an engine that has not just one, but two turbochargers to help push you back into your seat. The used car market abounds with twin-turbocharged options priced in the same ballpark, and often much cheaper than your average new Camry, and we've rounded up five interesting possibilities here.

While you could indeed dig back to the '90s era and pick up a classic twin-turbo sports car like a Mitsubishi 3000GT or Nissan 300ZX for new Camry money, that would be a more dedicated, hobbyist purchase. So for this selection, we've decided to keep things anchored around modern vehicles that are less than a decade old with similar everyday usability as a modern Camry.